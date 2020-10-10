E-commerce giant Flipkart is looking for undergraduate students from tier-II cities and beyond to work as interns in company’s supply chain ahead of the festive season and the Big Billion Days sale. This is a paid 45-day long opportunity during which the interns will be paid around Rs 500 per day.

Students from tier-II cities and beyond will get an opportunity to work across key supply chain functions at Flipkart’s facilities across India,” said Flipkart adding that the “launchpad will help students gain critical skills in supply chain management and create an ecosystem of trained professionals for the e-commerce industry.”

Over 2,000 students participated in the internship programme last year.

Flipkart said it is working with “educational institutes across 21 locations including Binola (Haryana), Bhiwandi (Maharashtra), Uluberia and Dankuni (West Bengal) and Malur (Karnataka), Medchal (Telangana) and several more, to identify meritorious students and engage the selected ones at its fulfilment centres.”

“We are confident of providing an engaging and immersive working experience to our interns during the upcoming festive season, which will help generate more interest towards the supply chain,” said Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Flipkart.

Flipkart said that apart from money, the interns will also get a chance to learn new skills. “Upon joining, students will be trained in various aspects of supply chain management while following strict practices that prioritise their health and safety,” the e-commerce major said.

This includes mandatory thermal screening before entering the facilities, maintaining social distancing while at work and use of the Aarogya Setu app at all times, the company said.

The exposure, Flipkart said, will help students build long-term resiliency and agility in their operations while upskilling them in this fast-changing external scenario.