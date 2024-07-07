FinMin concludes pre-Budget consultations with 120 invitees across 10 stakeholder groups

The Pre-Budget consultations for Union Budget 2024-25 were concluded on 5th July 2024, the Ministry of Finance said on Sunday.

The consultation meetings were started on 19th June 2024 in the Finance Ministry and chaired by Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.

As per the Finance Ministry, in the course of the in-person consultations, more than 120 invitees across 10 stakeholder groups took part.

Advertisement

They included experts and representatives from farmer associations & agriculture economists; trade unions; education & health sector; employment & skilling; MSME; trade & services; industry; economists; financial sector & capital markets; as well as, infrastructure, energy and urban sector, participated in the meetings.

In the course of the consultations, the Finance Minister expressed gratitude to the participants for sharing valuable suggestions and assured experts and representatives that their suggestions would be carefully examined and considered while preparing the Union Budget 2024-25.

Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary; Finance Secretary and Secretary Expenditure, Dr T V Somanathan; Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ajay Seth; Secretary, DIPAM, Tuhin K Pandey; Secretary, D/o Financial Services, Vivek Joshi; Secretary, D/o Revenue, Sanjay Malhotra; Secretary, M/o Corporate Affairs, Manoj Govil, Secretaries of Ministries concerned, Chief Economic Adviser, Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, and senior officers from the Ministry of Finance and Ministries concerned were also present during relevant meetings.

On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August, 2024, subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business.

Union Budget 2024-25 will be presented in the Lok Sabha on 23 July, 2024.