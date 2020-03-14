Government on Saturday appointed Ex-SBI banker Prashant Kumar as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the troubled Yes Bank.

As per the reports, Kumar will take charge of his new once after the moratorium on the stressed lender is lifted.

On Friday, the government had said, “the order of moratorium on the reconstructed bank… shall cease to have effect on the third working day at 18:00 hours from the date of commencement of this Scheme.”

At present, office of the Administrator appointed by the RBI has taken the charge of the bank till the date of moratorium cessation.

Other than Kumar, Sunil Mehta, former Non-Executive Chairman of Punjab National Bank will take over as the Non-Executive Chairman of Yes Bank.

Other Board members include Mahesh Krishnamurthy and Atul Bheda, both as Non-Executive Directors.

Meanwhile, the financially stressed bank has rescheduled a presser it was supposed to have held after the declaration of Q3 results.

The results are expected to be released later on Saturday.

