ESIC upgrades IT systems to improve service delivery

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has upgraded its IT systems, including hardware, middleware, software and network systems; enabling the system to be faster, more secure and easier to use for stakeholders across all ESIC facilities.

It ensures hassle free registration and deposit of contribution, thus promoting ease of doing business, as well. It is moving to a new environment with enhanced connectivity, security database and servers. This transition was successfully completed on December 22..

The transition is an integral part of ongoing Operations and Maintenance contract with the current System Integrator at a total cost of Rs. 312 crores for three years.

Under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports,Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, ESIC is constantly working to improve its medical services, other delivery mechanisms and upgradation of IT Systems. He has been constantly monitoring the progress of the ICT delivering mechanism.

The Dhanwantari Hospital Information System (HIS) is now being used more widely in ESIC hospitals and dispensaries, with a 40 per cent growth in adoption, enabling healthcare providers to better manage patient care and hospital operations.

The connection pool for the concurrent users of the Dhanwantari Module as well as the Insurance Module has been increased very significantly.

The ESIC’s Dhanwantari Module enables the hospitals and dispensaries, with better availability of patient records, previous case history, etc. thus ensures better patient care.

Total number of transactions has increased by 50 per cent since the beginning of the current financial year and is on a linear rise. After enhancing the concurrent users 10 this September, the number of incidents reported has decreased to one third. The total number of such incidents raised is only 93 for 1.5 crore transactions.

The ESIC mobile app has been improved to provide a more user-friendly experience and additional features. Online appointment bookings have seen remarkable growth, with a 200 per cent increase from 2022 to 2023 and another 177 per cent increase from 2023 to 2024.

With these upgradations, the Employers and Insured Workers & beneficiaries will be able to experience faster system response times, enjoy seamless interactions with ESIC services and book appointments online more easily, both in hospitals and through digital platforms.

The significant steps to modernize its IT systems reaffirms ESIC’s commitment to improving healthcare services, operational efficiency and the overall experience of its beneficiaries and stakeholders.