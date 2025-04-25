ESIC adds 15.43 lakh new members in February 2025; nearly 48 pc aged 25 or below

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 15.43 lakh new members in February 2025, according to the latest payroll data released on Friday.

As per data from the Ministry of Labour, 23,526 new establishments were brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme during the month, thereby extending coverage to a larger section of the workforce.

Of the total new members added, 7.36 lakh employees—approximately 47.7%—were aged 25 years or below, reflecting a growing young workforce entering the formal sector.

A gender-wise analysis showed that 3.35 lakh female members were enrolled, while 74 transgender individuals also registered under the scheme.

ESIC is one of the two primary statutory social security organisations under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the other being the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

The ESIC fund is managed under the provisions of the Employees’ State Insurance Act, 1948. All employees earning up to ₹21,000 per month contribute 0.75% of their wages, while employers contribute 3.25%, amounting to a total contribution of 4%. These funds are used to provide medical care and cash benefits to insured employees and their families.