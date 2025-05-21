EPFO records net addition of 14.58 lakh members registering 1.15% spike in March

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released provisional payroll data for March, revealing a net addition of 14.58 lakh members registering an increase of 1.15% compared to March 2024.

This signifies increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO’s effective outreach initiatives.

EPFO enrolled around 7.54 lakh new subscribers in March, representing a 2.03% increase over February 2025 and 0.98% year over year growth compared to the previous year in March 2024, Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

Further, the data said that approximately 13.23 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined EPFO in March 2025 depicting a 0.39% increase over February.

In terms of new female subscribers, around 2.08 lakhs new members joined EPFO in March reflecting an increase of 0.18% compared to the previous month of February. It also depicts year-over-year growth of 4.18% compared to March 2024.

A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group, 4.45 lakh new subscribers added in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 58.94% of the total new subscribers added in March, the data said.

New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month show an increase of 4.21% compared to the previous month of February depicting a growth of 4.73% from the previous year in March.

Further, the net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for March 2025 is approximately 6.68 lakh reflecting a growth of 6.49% from the previous year in March 2024.

State-wise analysis of payroll data denotes that the top five states/ UTs constitute around 59.67% of net payroll addition, adding a total around 8.70 lakh net payroll during the month.

Of all the states, Maharashtra is leading by adding 20.24% of net payroll during the month. The states/UTs of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana individually added more than 5% of the total net payroll during the month.

Further, the Labour Ministry said that of the total net payroll addition, around 45.59% addition is from expert services consisting of manpower suppliers, normal contractors, security services, miscellaneous activities etc.