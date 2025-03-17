EPFO achieves historic 2.16 crore auto-claims settlement during current FY

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) achieved a historic high of 2.16 crore auto claim settlements so far during the current financial year, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

This was up from 89.52 lakh in 2023-24, she said.

Advertisement

The minister was giving a written reply through which she informed that the auto-mode claims are processed within three days.

Advertisement

For auto mode processing of advance claims, the amount limit has been enhanced to Rs 1 lakh.

Further, in addition to illness/hospitalization advances, the advances for housing, education and marriage are also enabled for auto mode processing. Now, 60% of advance claims are processed are in auto mode, the MoS told.

Member details correction process has been simplified, and members having Aadhaar-verified UANs can make corrections in their IDs themselves, without any EPFO interventions.

“At present, about 96% corrections are being done without any EPF office intervention,” stated the minister.

As high as 99.31% claims are now received in online mode, without any requirement to visit the field office.

In 2024-25, as on March 6, 2025, 7.14 crore claims have been filed in online mode.

Minister Karandlaje said that in Transfer claim submission requests, the need for employer’s attestation of Aadhaar-verified UANs has been done away with.

“Now only 10% transfer claims require member and employer’s attestation.”

The minister apprised the Parliament that EPFO has also provided de-linking facilities to the members, whose EPF accounts have been erroneously/fraudulently linked by the establishments.

Since its launch on January 18, 2025, more than 55,000 members have de-linked their accounts till the end of February, 2025.

Highlighting further the technical upgradation of the system, the minister said the claim settlement process is being further simplified with Centralization of member databases under Centralized IT Enabled System (CITES 2.01).