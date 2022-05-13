Elon Musk Earns New Fans After He Replies to Ukraine Minister

Elon Musk earned a few more fans on the internet as he responded to the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and provided them Starlink stations. Starlink, which is an offering by Musk’s company SpaceX, gives satellite internet access. In a tweet, the Ukraine official had asked Musk to provide the besieged country with Starlink stations so that they remain connected to the world. In around 10 hours, Musk replied to the tweet saying that the service was now active in Ukraine.

“@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.”

While explaining the significance of Starlink station, a user said: “Ukraine people have access to the fastest satellite internet system ever created. Russia can not disable the Ukrainian internet access fully without cyber attacking foreign data centres.”The gesture was approved by many Twitter users.

“Ladies and gentlemen, that’s my boss and he’s probably crazy but he is also one of the most decent human beings on the planet. And no matter what the press wrote, I never doubted it.”