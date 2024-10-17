India’s rice fortification programme started in 2019 as a pilot programme and scaled up in a three-phased manner.

Fortification is a globally recognized practice, and India follows guidelines aligned with the World Health Organization (WHO).

“With the Union Cabinet approving continuation of initiative to provide Fortified Rice under all schemes of Government including Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and Other Welfare Schemes etc. in its present form, from July 2024 and up to December 2028, the Centre is continuing the ambitious initiative as a complementary strategy to combat micronutrient deficiencies in the country,” the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Thursday.

Needless to say, scientific evidence supports consumption of Fortified Rice is safe for all including for individuals suffering with haemoglobinopathies such as Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anaemia.

According to WHO’s 2018 recommendations, rice fortification with iron is essential in countries where rice is a staple food. In India, with 65 per cent of its population consuming rice daily, iron-fortified rice is particularly relevant.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), 520 Lakh Metric Tons (LMT) of fortified rice is to be procured annually.

There are currently 1,023 FRK manufacturers across the country, with an annual production capacity of 111 LMT, which significantly exceeds the 5.20 LMT required for the programme. Additionally, there are 232 premix suppliers with a capacity of 75 LMT per annum, far surpassing the 0.104 LMT needed.

The ecosystem for rice fortification in India has expanded significantly. Of 30,000 operational rice mills, more than 21,000 have installed blending equipment, with a total capacity of 223 LMT of fortified rice per month. Testing infrastructure has also grown, with numerous NABL-accredited labs across India conducting rigorous quality checks on fortified rice.

Rice fortification is a well-established global practice. According to the Global Fortification Data Exchange, 18 countries actively allow rice fortification, 147 support salt fortification, 105 have adopted wheat flour fortification, 43 endorse oil fortification, and 21 promote fortification of maize flour. Advisory labels for individuals with Thalassemia or Sickle Cell Anaemia are not required in these countries.