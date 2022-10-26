Follow Us:
Due to Diwali and Balipratpada, BSE and NSE trade closed for today

SNS | October 26, 2022 10:11 am

The Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE won’t open for trade on Wednesday because of Diwali-Balipratipada festival.

Tomorrow regular trading window will open. The next trading  holiday is Gurunanak Jayanti on November 8.

The Indian stock markets were closed for trading all day on Monday as well, but there was a special one-hour Muhurat trading window in the evenings where investors could place orders for equities they thought would be profitable and coincide with auspicious times.

Meanwhile, the key market indices lost ground on Tuesday after rising for seven straight days. The BSE Sensex dropped 287.70 points to 59,543.96 while the Nifty50 lost 74 points to close at 17,656.

