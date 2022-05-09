Dr. Pushp Kumar Joshi,the new C&MD of HPCL

Dr. Pushp Kumar Joshi has taken charge as Chairman & Managing Director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), a Maharatna Company on May 8, 2022. Prior to this Dr Joshi was Director-HR of the Corporation from August 01, 2012. Dr. Joshiis also holding the Additional charge of director – Of marketing of HPCL.

During his career, he had held key portfolios in Human Resources functions viz. Executive Director – HRD and Head – HR of Marketing Division.

Dr Pushp Kumar Joshi is a Doctorate in Human Resource Management, Post Graduate in Human Resource Management from XLRI, Jamshedpur and a Bachelor of Law from Andhra University.

Dr Joshi had been part of the Board of Directors of HPCL since 2012. During his tenure on the Board, HPCL became a Maharatna Company and achieved the landmark Profit After Tax of 10,000 crores in FY 2020-21. In addition, the Mumbai Refinery Expansion Project, Joint Venture Bathinda Refinery Project& numerous infrastructure projects in Marketing, which exponentially increased the Refining and Marketing capacities of HPCL, have been executed over the years. HPCL is also in the process of executing the Visakh Refinery Upgradation Project, Green Field Refinery cum Petrochemical complex at Barmer, Rajasthan, etc.,

As Director – of HR, Dr Joshi has been responsible for overseeing the design and deployment of key Human Resource policies and strategies while leading Human Resources practices that are employee-oriented and aimed at building a high-performance culture.