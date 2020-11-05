The equity benchmark ended nearly two percent higher on Thursday amid a strong trend in the global markets despite uncertainty over the US poll outcome. The S&P BSE Sensex maintained its upward trajectory throughout the session to close at 41,340.16, up 724.02 points or 1.78 per cent with all its constituents ending in green territory. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty zoomed 211.80 points or 1.78 per cent to finish at 12,120.30.

SBI was the top gainer, soaring over 5 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and HCL Tech.

In the broader market, the MidCap and SmallCap ended with gains at 1.74 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in early deals.

In the forex market, the rupee zoomed 40 paise to close at 74.36 against the US dollar.