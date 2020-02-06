Dilip Buildcon Ltd has won a road project worth Rs 860.50 crore in Chhattisgarh, announced the company on Thursday in a BSE filing.

“The company has been declared as L-1 bidder in the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India for the…project in the state of Chhattisgarh,” the company said in a filing.

The project is to be completed in two years, and it will cover a length of 39.30 km, the statement said.

The company added that the project entails four-laning of Pathrapali-Kathghora “Pkg-II of Bilaspur-Kathghora section of NH-111 new NH-130 in the state of Chhattisgarh under Bharatmala on Hybrid Annuity Mode” by the National Highways Authority of India.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon have closed at 2.43 per cent higher at Rs 392.30 apiece on BSE on Thursday.

(With input from agencies)