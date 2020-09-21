Diesel prices continued to fall on Monday, making it fifth day in a row, even though globally crude prices remained steady. In the national capital diesel was priced at Rs 71.43 per litre, down from Rs 71.58 on Sunday.

Similar trend was witnessed in other major metropolitan cities. In Mumbai, diesel was being sold at Rs 77.87 on Monday, against the previous levels of Rs 78.02.

In Chennai and Kolkata diesel rates was at Rs 76.85 and Rs 74.94 on Monday, respectively.

Previously, diesel was priced at Rs 76.99 in Chennai and Rs 75.09 per litre in Kolkata.

In September, diesel rates have been dropped by Rs 2.13 per litre in Delhi this month while petrol price fall has been relatively slower at Rs 0.94 per litre in September.

The recent fall in prices comes in the wake of softening of global oil prices as an extended run of Covid-19 has depressed demand and created a glut in the market.

Prices of petrol, however, remained unchanged for the third straight day at Rs 81.14, Rs 87.82, Rs 84.21 and Rs 82.67 per litre across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, respectively.