Diesel, petrol prices steady since past two months

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel remained unchanged on Wednesday, but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local level taxes.

IANS | New Delhi | January 5, 2022 4:02 pm

Oil marketing companies have kept the prices of diesel and petrol unchanged across the major Indian cities since November 3, 2021, when the Centre and some states reduced duties on the fuels.

Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 95.41 per litre on Wednesday, respectively.

In Mumbai, the rates were unchanged at Rs 94.14 and Rs 109.98.

Prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67.

In Chennai too, they stood at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40.

