The phase-1 of e-Governance (eGCA) project of Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), under which issuance of commercial pilot licence (CPL) has been automated, is launched here in New Delhi on Monday.

As per the reports, this move would help more than 700 aspirant pilots annually.

“With this launch, the issue of Commercial Pilot License (CPL-A) with Flight Radio Telephony Operators License (FRTOL) and Instrument Rating has been automated,” stated the press release.

An automated CPL-A would not only expedite the process, resulting in timely issuance of the licence.

How this works:

The services are now available on the DGCA website. After registration, the applicants can fill their flying details on the portal. Once the flying details are verified by the authorities, applicants would be able to submit their applications for issuance of CPL-A online to DGCA. After a complete verification and scrutiny, a license will be issued.

