An enquiry will be conducted to find the cause and appropriate follow-up action would be taken in the incident of the IndiGo jet aborting takeoff after its engine caught fire, according to aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation on Saturday.

On Friday,At the Delhi airport, an IndiGo plane with a destination of Bangalore aborted takeoff after one of its engines caught fire. Seven staff members and 177 passengers were on board, later passengers were deboarded safely.

According to a senior DGCA official, on October 28, 2022, IndiGo A320-Ceo VT-IFM was involved in a rejected takeoff when Engine 2 Fail alert issued on flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore). The fire extinguisher bottle was discharged with a loud bang. According to the official, aircraft have returned to the harbour and are grounded for inspection.

DGCA Arun Kumar said, “A detailed investigation will be carried out by DGCA to ascertain the cause and suitable follow-up action shall be taken.”

Earlier, on Friday night, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said officials concerned of the DGCA have been directed to look into this and furnish a report at the earliest.

IndiGo airline, in a subsequent statement, stated, “An aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced a technical issue while on take off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the take off and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight, which took off at 0016 hrs on Oct 29, 2022. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

accroding to officials, Friday at 22:08 hours, IGI Control Room received a call from CISF Control room regarding Fire problem in Engine of Flight No 6E 2131 going from Delhi to Bengaluru. The plane, which had just started on the runway for take-off, was stopped and all the passengers were safely taken out.

(inputs from IANS)