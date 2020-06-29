The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to Air Asia India’s senior executive after a pilot recently alleged violation of safety norms by the airline.

As per the reports, the notice was sent to AirAsia India’s Head of Operations, Manish Uppal.

This latest development comes two weeks after the aviation regulator had said it had taken cognisance of concerns raised by a pilot against a “particular airline”.

A DGCA official said that the show-cause notice has been served after the pilot’s allegations.

“AirAsia India confirms receipt of the notice and we are assisting the regulator in its fact-finding process. We will fully cooperate with the regulator,” said an AirAsia India spokesperson.

The pilot, Captain Gaurav Taneja, through a Youtube video on June 14, said that he has been suspended by the airline for standing up for “safe operations of an aircraft and its passengers”.

The alleged violation is regarding a landing technique of the use of ‘Flap 3′ mode during landing.

The DGCA on June 15 tweeted that it has taken note of allegations against a “particular airline”.

“DGCA has taken note of the concerns raised by some stakeholders against a particular Airline and its approach to safety. DGCA has already started an investigation into the issues flagged and shall take appropriate action based on the outcome of the said investigation,” it had said.