DG BIS focuses on strengthening manufacturing base in health sector

Director General Bureau of Indian Standards, Pramod Kumar Tiwari on Tuesday said there is a necessity of academia-industry collaboration in shaping standards that drive innovation and economic growth.

Speaking during an annual convention on the healthcare sector, he discussed the importance of strengthening India’s manufacturing base in the healthcare sector.

He informed the attendees about the appointment of ‘Chairs’ of standardization in academic institutions and the signing of MoUs to enhance collaboration.

The DG also highlighted BIS’s initiatives, including orientation programs in institutions and annual conventions across various disciplines. He urged experts to actively participate in BIS technical committees, engage in R&D projects, and integrate standards into engineering curricula to enhance learning.

Tiwari identified the challenges of a limited manufacturing base and restricted research capabilities, emphasizing the need to align with the Prime Minister’s vision of Indian Standards gaining global recognition.

BIS organized the Annual Convention for Deans and HODs of Academic Institutions and R&D Organizations in the Healthcare Sector at its National Institute of Training for Standardization, Noida.

Among the series of conventions that are being held with Academic and Research organizations, this was the first convention focussing on the Healthcare sector.

Around 36 participants from 28 institutes were present at the convention, represented by Deans, HODs, faculty members and experts from Research organizations.

The convention aimed to generate awareness regarding standardization in the healthcare and medical device sector and to explore the opportunities for collaboration with academia and research organisations to strengthen the standardization activity of BIS in this sector.