Despite Covid-19, India’s organic export increases by 51 %

Despite the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, India’s organic export has increased by 51 % in the fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to the fiscal year 2019-20, claimed the Union Ministry for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare here on Monday.

Not only this, India is now ranked amongst the top ten exporting countries in agriculture, and the overall exports have been growing at an extremely significant rate, the Ministry said. “Despite the pandemic challenges, we were able to achieve this feat and it strengthens India’s positioning as an exporter globally,” said Joint Secretary in the Agriculture Ministry Priya Ranjan while addressing a seminar ‘Indian Organic and Horticulture Sector—moving up the value chain’ at Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday.

“To ensure the quality of our organic produce, we need to have a robust system of Certification, and the Government of India has anchored two systems of certification for Organic products,” Sahu said while emphasizing to make appropriate phytosanitary protocols for better acceptability of Indian Organic and Horticulture Products. “We envisage targeting 10% export share in the global fruits and vegetable market by 2030”, he added.

“In ‘Rising India’, Agriculture is a dominant sector which contributes significantly to the Indian economy. With 15 agro-climatic zones, rich soil, mineral-rich water, and is driving the volume, variety, and quality. India is on its way to becoming the food basket of the world and is offering both food and nutritional security with good agricultural practices to the world,” said Additional Secretary in the Union Agriculture Ministry R K Swain.

“India is scripting history with the enchanting growth trajectory of organic horticulture,” he said while urging global investors to invest in the agriculture supply chain and take advantage of FDI policies introduced by the government in the sector.