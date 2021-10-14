Design & Construct rewards its employees with company’s first-ever ESOPs

India’s leading build-to-order individual house construction company, Design & Construct, announced its first-ever employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) in September 2021 to celebrate and recognize the contributions of its workforce. The move comes during the company’s first Town Hall meeting to celebrate the acquisition of 50 projects in just one year.

Initially awarded to 3 core team members, Design & Construct plans to grant ESOPs to more team members in the forthcoming time. The company will follow an HR mechanism to shortlist the eligible employees. As a token of appreciation, ESOPs will be granted to the team members who showcase quality work and go the extra mile to achieve the company’s collective goal. This initiative is a step ahead in the direction of a progressive workplace at Design & Construct.

Speaking on the development, Priyadarshi Mishra, CEO and Founder, Design & Construct, said, “In just less than one year, Design & Construct has seen rapid growth in the country. I believe that our team has played a crucial role in supporting our common vision for the company. To celebrate their hard work and efforts, we’ve rolled out ESOPs. Currently granted to three of our team members, we have more ESOPs coming ahead. Through this initiative, we want to motivate our employees as well as reward them for contributing their part in the company’s growth.”

Since its inception in 2020, Design & Construct has offered construction, design, interior work, and renovation services at affordable prices while providing transparency with E-tracking. After acquiring 50 projects across Bangalore and Hyderabad, the company has recently expanded its services to Mysore.