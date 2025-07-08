CS TECH Ai Marks 27 Years, Expands Global Presence with Focus on AI and Digital Infrastructure

CS TECH Ai (BSE: Ceinsys) has completed 27 years in business, marking its growth from a core engineering firm to a digital technology company with a global footprint.

The company, which operates in India, the US, the UK, and Germany, provides solutions in geospatial intelligence, mobility engineering, digital twins, and AI-powered platforms.

Advertisement

With over 1,250 engineers and technologists, CS TECH Ai supports key infrastructure projects in water, energy, transport, and urban development.

Advertisement

Its solutions have been deployed in national programmes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, AMRUT, and Smart Cities, helping improve planning, execution, and governance.

The company has designed more than 35,000 miles of water networks, processed over 650,000 miles of high-resolution imagery, and contributed to the planning of over 100,000 miles of electrical networks.

Its engineers have logged more than 7 million hours on infrastructure and mobility projects.

In recent years, CS TECH Ai has strengthened its global delivery capabilities through acquisitions, including AllyGrow Technologies and US-based VTS. The company is now integrating artificial intelligence into sector-specific workflows to offer real-time insights and support decision-making in infrastructure systems.

“Our journey from core engineering to AI-driven platforms continues to be rooted in solving sectoral challenges through scalable and adaptive technology,” said Prashant Kamat, Vice Chairman and CEO of CS TECH Ai.

The company aims to drive automation, resilience, and sustainability through intelligent infrastructure solutions.