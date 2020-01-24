Positive global trends led to an increase in the prices of crude oil on Friday by Rs 51 to Rs 3,982 per barrel.

Experts believe that the market circumstances allowed the participants to continue to raise their bets which resulted in higher crude oil prices in the futures trade here.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in February traded higher by Rs 51, or 1.3 per cent, to Rs 3,982 per barrel in 27,758 lots.

Crude oil for March delivery was up by Rs 47, or 1.19 per cent, at Rs 3,994 per barrel with an open interest of 671 lots.

Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading up 0.38 per cent to $55.80 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, edged up 0.35 per cent to $62.26 per barrel in New York.

(With input from agencies)