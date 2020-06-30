The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by 23.4 per cent in May due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Tuesday.

As per the released data, the eight core sectors had expanded by 3.8 per cent in May 2019.

“In view of nationwide lockdown during April and May 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, various industries – Coal, Cement, Steel, Natural Gas, Refinery, Crude Oil etc experienced a substantial loss of production,” the ministry said in a statement.

During April-May 2020-21, the sector’s output dipped by 30 per cent as compared to 4.5 per cent in the same period previous year.

Barring fertiliser, all seven sectors including, coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement, and electricity, had recorded negative growth in May.

These eight industries account for 40.27 per cent in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:

Coal- Coal production (weight: 10.33per cent) declined by 15.5 per cent in April, 2020 over April, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 0.4 per cent during April to March, 2019-20over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil- Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98per cent) declined by 6.4 per cent in April, 2020 over April, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 5.9 per cent during April to March, 2019-20over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas- The Natural Gas production (weight:6.88per cent) declinedby19.9 per cent in April, 2020 over April 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 5.6 per cent during April to March, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Refinery Products- Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04per cent) declined by 24.2 per cent in April, 2020 over April,2019. Its cumulative index increased by 0.2per cent during April to March, 2019-20over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers- Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) declined by 4.5 per cent in April, 2020 over April,2019. Its cumulative index increased by 2.7 per cent during April to March, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel- Steel production (weight: 17.92per cent)declined by 83.9 per cent in April, 2020 over April,2019. Its cumulative index increased by 3.4 per cent during April to March, 2019-20 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement- Cement production (weight:5.37per cent) declined by 86.0 per cent in April, 2020over April,2019. Its cumulative index declinedby0.9 per cent during April to March, 2019-20over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity- Electricity generation (weight:19.85per cent) declined by 22.8 per cent in April, 2020over April,2019. Its cumulative index increased by1.0per cent during April to March, 2019-20over the corresponding period of previous year.