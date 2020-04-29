ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced that it has deployed a mobile ATM van in Ahmedabad to bring key banking services to the doorstep of the residents in wake of the extended lockdown caused due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

These vans will be stationed at the various localities in consultations with government authorities from 10.00 AM to 7.00 PM. As of now, it has been stationed at the Gulbai Tekra area in the city.

The mobile ATMs will offer all the services that are available at regular ATMs. Apart from cash withdrawals, key services which can be availed by the customers are – transferring funds to registered payee, change of PIN, recharge pre-paid mobile, book fixed deposits, among others. The customers can also avail facility of cardless cash withdrawal from these mobile ATMs.

The bank has already deployed mobile ATM vans at residential societies in National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Chennai, Noida, Varanasi and Ranipet (near Vellore).

The mobile ATMs will continue to remain active throughout the lockdown.