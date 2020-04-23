Asia’s largest wholesale market – Delhi’s Azadpur Sabzi Mandi would remain open and precautionary measures were being taken here to ensure the safety of traders, labourers and buyers, said Adil Ahmad Khan, Chairman of Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC).

The statement comes where fear gripped businessmen of Azadpur market were scared after the death of an agent due to the coronavirus infection.

In this regard, when asked whether they were thinking about closing the market to take precautionary measures, Khan told IANS: “Keeping in mind the needs of the people of Delhi and the convenience of the farmers of the country, the Delhi government has decided that all other mandis of Delhi including Azadpur Mandi will remain open.”

Describing the security measures taken after agent’s death, Khan said that a total of five shops, including the deceased’s and his partner’s, had been sealed and they were being sanitised. A team of 50 people was engaged in creating awareness among people here and were asking people to follow the necessary instructions with the help of a hand microphone.

Khan said that Azadpur Mandi was open round the clock and there would be no shortage of fruits and vegetables in the national capital.

The Delhi government has arranged for keeping the market open for 24 hours. While the sale of fruits and vegetables is allowed between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., trucks are allowed to enter to load and unload between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.