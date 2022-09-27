9 drug traffickers arrested, contraband worth over 1 crore recovered

The Crime Branch Unit of Delhi Police have succeeded in busting four different interstate drug cartels by arresting nine drug traffickers with narcotics worth over 1 Crore in one week. The accused includes a Delhi University graduate and a son of a businessman.

A pool of investigators is questioning the arrested accused at length and information about their associates and network is being extracted.

Special Commissioner of Police Crime Branch, Ravindra Singh Yadav said with the arrest of all the nine accused, about 1.12 Kg of charas worth approx Rs. 1 crore in the international market has been recovered along with 51 kg ganja and 50 grams of MDMA drugs. Seven mobile phones and four cars used for peddling the drugs have also been recovered.

According to the police official, two persons namely Chand and Tejender, both residents of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, were arrested on secret information from Azadpur Mandi, Delhi. During the search of their car, one packet containing 590 grams of Charas, concealed under the glove box, was recovered. In the meantime, the drug receiving party of two, also reached there in another car. When police signaled them to stop, they tried to flee. However, police broke the glass of the car and got hold of both of them.

Third accused was identified as Rajan Narula, a resident of Inderpuri, Delhi.

In the second case, a trap was laid near Shubham Nursery, Bijawasan – Najafgarh Road in the Bijwasan area of southwest Delhi. Two accused, on their way to supply 528 Grams of Charas with their car, were arrested. During interrogation, it was revealed that accused Goverdhan came from Kasol, Himachal Pradesh to deliver the consignment to Amit.

In the third operation, the team of Crime Branch nabbed one Mohammad Shan, a resident of Meerut, U.P, who was arrested on the clue given by two other drug peddlers arrested earlier namely Salman and Talim. They were arrested from the Old Seemapuri area of Delhi, while they were on their way to deliver 51 kg of Ganja in their car.

The fourth operation witnessed the arrest of one Aakash Mahla, a resident of Nimri Colony, Delhi, while he was going on his scooter. The accused was found in possession of 50 grams of MDMA (narcotics). During interrogation it came to fore that the accused Aakash completed his education from Delhi University. His father is a business man and mother is a teacher in a Delhi Government School.

Efforts are being made to trace the source and receivers of these contrabands.