With India extending its nationwide lockdown till May 3, many businesses and services are expected to suffer massive losses. Considering the same, the government has decided to lift certain restrictions in the coming days, based on the graph of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The primary goal of the lockdown was to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Experts believe India’s scenario, where the implication of the social distancing is a distant thought, could have been completely disastrous and uncontrollable if the lockdown had not been imposed.

While most of the services are put on hold, there are some essential services that still running and making sure that the daily needs of the common people are met without any hindrance. In order to maintain the smooth functioning of such essential services during the lockdown period, the government started ‘e-pass’ facilities.

E-pass is a document/certificate that allows one to move outside their locality or society under the supervision of police personnel and the government. This provision is applicable in all states of the country.

If you want to apply for an expanse, you need to fulfil the following requirements.

Essential services list includes:

Law & order magisterial duties; Vehicle (Truck, cars, bike for emergency only); Police; Fire; Electricity; Water; Food Supply; Health worker; Bank; Media; Patient; Death case; Medical services

How to apply for the e-pass:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective state, UT or city

Step 2: Select the tab- ‘apply E-pass’

STEP 3: Fill the form which usually asks for your—

Applicants District; Town; Name; Mobile Number; Government ID; Vehicle registration number (RC book)

Step 4: Upload all the required by supporting documents

Step 5: Once your pass is approved, you will receive a notification

Step 6: Print the generated E-pass and carry it with you while you move out

List of links for applying E-pass:

Andhra Pradesh: https://gramawardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in/CVPASSAPP/CV/CVOrganizationRegistration

Assam: http://103.8.249.88/applyonline/index.php/gatepasscontrol/applycaronline

Bihar: https://serviceonline.bihar.gov.in/login.do?

Chandigarh: http://admser.chd.nic.in/dpc/Default.aspx

Chhattisgarh: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.allsoft.corona

Delhi: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english/

Goa: https://goaonline.gov.in/Public/UserRegistration_af

Gujarat: https://www.digitalgujarat.gov.in/Citizen/CitizenService.aspx

Haryana: https://covidssharyana.in

Himachal Pradesh: http://covidepass.hp.gov.in/apply-for-e-pass/

Jammu and Kashmir: https://jammu.nic.in/covid19/

Jharkhand: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pragyaam.grid.mobile&hl=en_IN

Karnataka: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mygate.express&hl=en

Kerala: https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in

Kolkata: https://coronapass.kolkatapolice.org

Madhya Pradesh: https://mapit.gov.in/covid-19/

Maharashtra: https://covid19.mhpolice.in

Manipur: https://tengbang.in/StrandedForm.aspx

Meghalaya: https://megedistrict.gov.in/login.do?

Odisha: http://epass.ocac.in

Pondicherry: https://covid19.py.gov.in

Punjab: https://epasscovid19.pais.net.in

Rajasthan: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.datainfosys.rajasthanpolice.publicapp

Uttar Pradesh: http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/

Uttarakhand: https://policecitizenportal.uk.gov.in/e_pass/Home/Index

Tamil Nadu: https://serviceonline.gov.in/tamilnadu/login.do?

Telangana: https://covid19.telangana.gov.in