Consumer Affairs Dept directs retailers to calibrate retail margins for pulses

The Consumer Affairs Department has advised retailers to calibrate the retail margins in such a way that the composition of pulses consumption basket of households is not disturbed by price rise.

Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Rohit Kumar Singh in a meeting with Retailers Association of India (RAI) and major organised retailers, on Friday, directed them to ensure that retail margins for pulses, especially Tur Dal, are not kept at unreasonable levels.

Officials said that the retail industry players expressed their commitment to extend full cooperation with the government and also assured that all efforts shall be made to keep prices of pulses under control.

Friday’s meeting with retail association and major organised retail chains is a part of the series of meetings that the Department had with stakeholders across pulses value chain to ensure availability and affordability of pulses for consumers.

Earlier this week, the Department directed major pulses importers to ensure that all stocks available with them are declared in a transparent manner regularly and they should not hold back any stock which may disrupt availability of pulses in the domestic market.

To cross validate the stocks declared, states were also requested to get information from warehouse service providers, both public and private. The need to monitor stocks of imported pulses at custom bonded warehouses was also emphasised, to ensure their timely release from ports.