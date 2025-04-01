Coal sector crosses one billion tonne milestone in FY25

The coal sector has crossed the one billion tonne milestone in cumulative production for the financial year 2024-25, recording a substantial growth of 4.99% at 1,047.57 MT, compared to 997.83 MT in the last fiscal year, the Ministry of Coal said on Tuesday.

Commercial, captive, and other entities have also recorded a stupendous coal production of 197.50 MT, reflecting a 28.11% growth over the 154.16 MT produced during the same period last year, it said.

Coal dispatch has also demonstrated remarkable progress, with the cumulative coal dispatch in FY25 exceeding the one billion tonne milestone, reaching 1,024.99 MT, compared to 973.01 MT in FY24, and reflecting a significant increase of 5.34%.

Dispatch from commercial, captive, and other entities also witnessed a significant rise, reaching 196.83MT (provisional), with a growth of 31.39% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, which was recorded at 149.81 MT.

“This milestone highlights India’s progress in ramping up domestic coal production while ensuring efficient distribution to meet growing energy demands,” the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

The coal sector touched the historic one billion tonne-mark a couple of weeks ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hailed the achievement, highlighting significant commitment to energy security, economic growth, and self-reliance.

The Prime Minister called it a “proud moment for India” and recognised the relentless dedication and hard work of those associated with the sector.