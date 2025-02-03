Coal production spikes in Jan, strong contribution from Captive, Commercial mines

Total coal production during January 2025 spiked by 4.38 per cent to 104.43 MT from 100.05 MT, recorded during the corresponding period of the previous year, the Coal ministry said on Monday.

The contribution from Captive, Commercial, and Other Entities for January 2025 has also been particularly strong, with production surging to 19.68 MT, a 31.07 per cent rise from 15.01 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year, it added.

Advertisement

Cumulative coal production up to January 2025 has climbed to 830.66 MT, marking a 5.88 per cent increase from 784.51 MT recorded during the corresponding period of the previous year.

Advertisement

Further, the coal dispatch has also kept pace with this growth, as during January 2025, the dispatch stands at 92.40 MT, registering a 6.31 per cent increase from 86.92 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Coal dispatch from Captive and Other Entities for January 2025 has also shown remarkable growth, reaching 17.72 MT as compared to 13.64 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting a 29.94 per cent increase.

Cumulative coal dispatch up to January 2025 has risen to 843.75 MT, marking a 5.73 per cent increase from 798.02 MT recorded during the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total coal production from Captive and Commercial mines for the financial year 2024-25, has surged to 150.25 million tonnes, surpassing last financial year’s total of 147.12 MT by January 27, 2025, 64 days ahead of schedule.

This marks a 34.05 per cent YoY growth from 112.08 MT at the end of January 2024, underscoring the resilience and accelerated pace of India’s coal industry.

With coal production reaching an all-time high of 19.20 MT in January 2025, this milestone represents the highest-ever monthly output from Captive and Commercial mines. This achievement marks a 33.15 per cent increase YoY from 14.42 MT in January 2024.

Coal dispatch in January, similarly surged to 17.26 MT, a 32.45 per cent rise YoY from the previous year, further securing the supply for industrial growth.

Total coal dispatch for the financial year reached 154.61 MT, surpassing last financial year’s total of 142.79 MT by January 11, 2025.

This reflects a robust 33.75 per cent increase from 115.57 MT in January 2024, ensuring a consistent and uninterrupted coal supply to key industries, including power, steel, and cement.