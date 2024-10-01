Coal production spikes 2.49% in September, dispatch by 4.35% YoY

The Ministry of Coal recorded a spike in coal production in September achieving 68.94 million tonne (MT) reflecting a notable growth of 2.49% YoY.

In September last year, the coal production was 67.26 MT.

Additionally, the cumulative coal production, up to September 2024, reached 453.01MT (Provisional) in FY’ 24-25 as compared to 427.97 MT during the same period in FY’ 23-24, with a growth of 5.85%, according to the Coal Ministry data.

Coal dispatch also saw a notable growth in September reaching 73.37 MT, compared to 70.31 MT during the same period in FY 23-24, with a growth of 4.35%.

The Cumulative coal dispatch up to September stood at 487.87 MT (Provisional) in FY’ 24-25, compared to 462.27 MT during the same period in FY’ 23-24, with a growth of 5.54%.

The Ministry said the upturn in offtake has resulted in a comfortable coal stock position.

The total coal stock at DCB as of 29th September 2024 has recorded remarkable growth reaching at 33.46 MT (provisional) as compared to 22.15 MT as of 29th September 2023, reflecting a growth of 51.07%.

Ministry of Coal further said it is continuing to enhance coal production and optimizing dispatch to meet the country’s increasing energy demands.

The upward trajectory in both production and dispatch bolsters energy security and achieves self-sufficiency in coal supply, it added.