Coal production in April recorded at 14.01 MT, dispat at 16.81 MT

In April, the coal production from captive and commercial mines stood at 14.01 million tonnes (MT), while coal dispatch was recorded at 16.81 MT, reflecting a robust start to FY 2025–26.

This marks a notable year-on-year growth compared to April figures from FY 2023-24 and FY 2022-23, underlining the sector’s upward trajectory, said the Ministry of Coal in a statement.

Advertisement

The Coal Ministry attributed this achievement to one of the key contributors i.e. the commencement of operations in newly-developed coal blocks.

Advertisement

It highlighted Kotre Basantpur Pachmo block of M/s Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), with a Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of 5 MT per annum (opencast), started operations on 15 April 2025, and the Naini coal block of M/s Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), with a PRC of 10 MT per annum (opencast), commenced operations on 16 April 2025.

The ministry data has recently highlighted that the overall coal production during April reached 81.57 MT (Provisional), marking an increase over the 78.71 MT produced in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Further, the production from Captive/Other entities mines during April 2025 in FY 2025-26 stood at 14.51 MT (Provisional), registering a significant rise from 11.46 MT recorded during the same period last year.

As on April 30, the coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a notable surge, reaching 125.76 MT in FY 2025-26, as compared to 102.41 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year.

At Coal India Limited (CIL) alone, the total coal stock stood at 105 MT in FY 2025-26, marking a 22.10% growth over the 86.60 MT recorded during the same period last year.