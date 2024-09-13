Coal production grows 5.85% in FY25, as of September: Govt data

In FY25, as of September 12, the Ministry of Coal achieved an upswing in coal production, reaching a provisional figure of 411.62 million tonnes (MT).

As per the Ministry of Coal, this marks a significant increase from the 388.86 MT produced during the same period last year, reflecting a commendable growth rate of 5.85 per cent, despite adverse climatic conditions that challenged mining operations.

Coal India Limited (CIL), a key player in this sector, has also demonstrated resilience with its production rising to 311 MT during the same period, marking a growth of 2.80per cent compared to 302.53 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said.

Advertisement

This growth is even more notable given the interruptions in mining activities in CIL subsidiaries due to heavy rains.

Coal dispatch has also experienced a substantial uplift, reaching 442.24 MT during the fiscal year 2024-25 (up to September 12th), compared to 421.29 MT in the same period last year, reflecting a robust growth rate of 4.97per cent, according to the ministry statement.

Furthermore, the dispatch of coal to power plants has shown significant growth of 4.03 per cent, achieving 362.65 MT, underscoring the sector’s commitment to meeting the nation’s rising energy demands.

The current coal stock levels further highlight the sector’s efficiency and preparedness. As of September 12, 2024, the coal stock held by coal companies has surged to 76.49 MT, showcasing an impressive annual growth rate of 49.07per cent.

In parallel, the coal stock at domestic coal-based thermal power plants has reached 36.58 MT, representing a remarkable growth of 43.68per cent.

These figures underscore the sector’s robust performance and its enhanced capacity to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and effectively meet the nation’s energy needs, the Ministry said.