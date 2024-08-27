Coal production for FY25 spikes by 7.12%, dispatch up by 5.48%

The cumulative coal production for FY25, as of August 25, has seen a significant growth of 7.12%, reaching 370.67 MT, compared to 346.02 MT during the same period in FY24, the Ministry of Coal said.

Furthermore, the overall coal dispatch has seen a substantial rise, reaching 397.06 MT as on August 25, 2024, for FY25 marking a commendable growth rate of 5.48% compared to the previous year’s dispatch of 376.44 MT, the data added.

The ministry data also highlighted that in terms of coal dispatch to the power sector, the cumulative achievement for FY25, as of August 25, 2024, amounts to 325.97 MT, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, which was 313.44 MT.

This growth has been achieved despite a huge opening storage of 47 MT at TPPs as of April 1, 2024, the ministry said.

This ensures a steady supply of coal to meet the energy requirements of the power sector, it added.

The overall coal stock position, including pitheads at mines, TPPs, and in transit, reached 121.57 MT as of August 25, 2024. This represents a substantial increase of 36.2% compared to the stock of 89.28 MT during the same period last year.

Additionally, coal stock at TPPs (DCB) as of August 25, 2024, stands at 37.55 MT, compared to 29.47 MT last year, indicating a significant growth of about 27.41%.

Notably, a few days ago, the Coal Ministry highlighted that the National Coal Index showed a significant decline of 3.48% in June 2024.

The provisional figure said that the index was at 142.13 points, compared to 147.25 points in June 2023.

This notable decrease indicates sufficient availability of coal in the market to meet the growing demands.