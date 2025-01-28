Cipla Q3FY25 PAT soars 48.7% to Rs 1,570.5 crore as revenue grows by 7.1%

Mumbai-headquartered generic pharma company Cipla has posted a 48.7% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 1,570.5 crore for Q3 FY25, while revenue from operations during the period grew by 7.1% to Rs 7,073 crore, according to a company statement issued here on Tuesday.

Cipla’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped nearly 16% year-on-year to Rs 1,989 crore, according to the statement.

Cipla’s total expenses saw a 5% rise to Rs 5,378 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 5,120 crore in Q3 FY24. Its earnings per equity share (EPS) stood at Rs 19.45 during the third quarter.

The company reported that its India business has grown 10% year-on-year. “Branded Prescription business continued to outpace the market growth in key therapies, trade generics is back on a growth trajectory and anchor brands of CHL continued to grow bigger,” as per the statement.

The company’s North America business delivered quarterly revenue of US$ 226 million, supported by traction in differentiated assets that helped to overcome the Lanreotide supply shortfall. The business also received various generic drug approvals, including esomeprazole granules 2.5 mg/5 ml, and potassium phosphate injection USP.

The ‘One Africa’ business recorded a strong growth of 9% YoY in USD terms. In the private market, secondary growth was at a healthy 8.8% versus the market growth of 2.0%. The deep market focus strategy in emerging markets and Europe has laid a strong foundation, resulting in a 20% growth in USD terms. This growth was driven by an uptick in both the direct-to-market (DTM) and B2B categories, while overall margins remained sustained.

Research and development (R&D) investments stood at Rs 360 crore, representing 5.1% of sales. This was driven by product filings and ongoing development efforts.

Cipla reported a net cash position of Rs 8,947 crore. The debt primarily consists of lease liabilities and working capital requirements.

“I am pleased to share that we continue to make considerable progress across our focused markets. In Q3 FY25, we delivered growth across all our various geographies, despite a supply challenge in the US. We recorded revenue growth of 8% over last year with the highest-ever EBITDA margin of 28.1%, driven by mix and other operational efficiencies,” Cipla Managing Director & Global Chief Executive Officer Umang Vohra said.

“Our ‘One India’ business grew at a healthy 10% YoY. Key therapies in the branded prescription business continued to outpace the market growth, Trade Generics’ business growth trajectory is back on track, and Anchor brands in the consumer health business maintained leadership positions. With positive traction in our differentiated assets, the US business posted revenue of US$226 million” Vohra said.

“In South Africa, we recorded a solid growth of 21% YoY in local currency terms. Emerging markets and Europe delivered substantial revenue growth of 20% YoY on the back of a deep market focus strategy. Going ahead, the focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in future pipelines, as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front,” Vohra said.