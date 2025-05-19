Centre to set up 4 integrated aquaparks in northeast to boost fish production

Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Sunday said that to boost fish production, the Centre has sanctioned 11 Integrated Aquaparks across the country, with four of them to be set up in four northeastern states.

After virtually laying the foundation stone of Tripura’s proposed Integrated Aquapark and inaugurating the fish festival, the Union Minister said that four Integrated Aquaparks would be set up in Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

“Tripura and other northeastern states have huge demands for fish, and these states have the potential to increase the production of fish,” Singh told the media.

He said the Centre and the state governments in the country have taken joint efforts to increase fish production in the country.

Later, addressing the function, the Union Minister said the Centre would do everything and would always support making Tripura self-sufficient in fish and milk production. The state’s proposed Integrated Aquapark would be set up in Unakoti district headquarters, Kailashahar.

A senior official said this Integrated Aquapark is being set up with an investment worth Rs 42.4 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). The Integrated Aquapark in Kailashahar would serve as a backbone for modernising infrastructure for fish production, processing and marketing in the state, benefiting a wide range of stakeholders across its value chain, he said.

An official statement said the Department of Fisheries, under the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, has been prioritising the establishment of Integrated Aquaparks as a flagship intervention under PMMSY. These aquaparks are conceptualised as integrated hubs that offer services ranging from hatcheries and feed mills to cold storage, processing, training, and marketing, all under one roof.

According to the statement, these facilities are not merely physical structures; they are catalysts for value chain development, innovation, and livelihood generation, particularly for youth and women in the region.

The parks would operate on a hub-and-spoke model, customised to address regional needs and specific thematic areas. This integrated approach ensures that all facets of the fisheries and aquaculture value chain, from production and processing to retail, are supported by providing end-to-end solutions, maximising output and fostering sustainable growth.

Tripura has emerged as a frontrunner in this effort. The state, with its high fish consumption rate of over 29 kg per capita per year, has made significant progress in the fisheries sector in recent years, the statement said.

Under the PMMSY and Blue Revolution, the state of Tripura has received projects worth Rs 319 crore during the last 10 years to support aquaculture expansion, infrastructure, technology infusion, fishers’ welfare and market intervention.

In the foundation stone laying ceremony and inauguration of the fish festival, George Kurian, Union Minister of State, MoFAH&D and Tripura’s Animal Resource Development Department Minister Sudhangshu Das, among others, were present. On this occasion, certificates/sanction orders were distributed to various beneficiaries in the fisheries sector that entailed the disbursement of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to eligible fishers and fish farmers.

Best performing Cooperatives, Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs), and fisheries startups were also recognised for their contributions to the sector and beneficiaries supported under PMMSY received certificates, highlighting the government’s continued commitment towards inclusive and sustainable development.