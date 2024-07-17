Centre tells retailers to cut prices of pulses as wholesale rates have fallen

Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare told the representatives of the Retailers Association of India on Tuesday that while the wholesale prices of Chana, Tur and Urad in major mandis had declined by up to 4 per cent in past one month, the retail prices have not seen a similar decline.

She pointed out at the meeting that the diverging trends between wholesale mandi prices and retail prices, seem to suggest that retailers are deriving higher profit margins.

Considering the current price scenario and Kharif outlook, the Secretary asked members of the retail industry to extend all possible support to the Government in its efforts to keep prices of dals affordable to consumers.

The retail industry participants assured that they would make necessary adjustments in their retail margins to reduce prices to affordable levels for consumers.

The meeting was attended by representatives of RAI, Reliance Retail, D Mart, Tata Stores, Spencer’s, RSPG, V Mart among others.

The Secretary also said that stock positions of all stockholding entities, including those of big chain retailers are being closely monitored to ensure that the prescribed limits are not breached. Breach of stock limits, unscrupulous speculation and profiteering on the part of market players would invite stern action from the Government, she warned.

The retailers association has over 2300 members and more than 6,00,000 outlets in the country.

Besides, Nidhi Khare highlighted that sowing progress for Kharif pulses is robust. The Government has undertaken numerous efforts to enhance the production of Tur and Urad in major states that produce Kharif pulses. The steps include the distribution of good-quality seeds to farmers through NAFED and NCCF. The Department of Agriculture is also in continuous engagement with the State Agriculture Departments to provide all necessary support.