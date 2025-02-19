Centre releases 15th Finance Commission grants for rural local bodies of Bihar, Haryana and Sikkim

The Union Government has released 15th Finance Commission Grants during Financial Year 2024–25, for the Rural Local Bodies of Bihar, Haryana and Sikkim.

Bihar gets the 2nd installment of Untied Grants amounting to Rs 821.8021 crore and withheld portion of 1st installment of Untied Grants amounting to Rs 47.9339 crore.

These funds would be utilised for all 38 District Panchayats, 530 eligible Block Panchayats and 8052 eligible Gram Panchayats which fulfilled the mandatory conditions for the release, according to a Panchayati Raj Ministry statement on Wednesday.

The Rural Local Bodies in Haryana will get, 2nd installment of Untied Grants amounting to Rs 202.4663 crore and the withheld portion of 1st installment of Untied Grants amounting to Rs 7.5993 crore. These funds are for the 18 eligible District Panchayats, 142 eligible Block Panchayats and 6195 eligible Gram Panchayats.

Sikkim will receive the 2nd installment of Untied Grants amounting to Rs 6.2613 crore during Financial Year 2024–25. These funds are for the four eligible District Panchayats and 186 eligible Gram Panchayats which fulfilled the mandatory conditions for release.

The Untied Grants will be utilised by Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs)/ Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) for location-specific felt needs, under the 29 Subjects enshrined in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, except for salaries and other establishment costs.

The Tied Grants can be used for the basic services of sanitation and maintenance of ODF status, and this should include management and treatment of household waste, and human excreta and faecal sludge management in particular. The grants could also be used for supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.