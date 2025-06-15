Centre pushes infrastructure growth in Ladakh; Sitharaman flags off development projects

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday, virtually inaugurated a slew of development projects in Leh, Ladakh, during her ongoing four-day visit to the Union Territory.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the initiative reaffirms the Centre’s commitment to inclusive growth and infrastructure development in the region.

On the second day of her visit, Sitharaman addressed a gathering during the Credit Outreach Programme in Leh, where she handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries under multiple Central Government schemes.

Loans worth ₹5.13 crore were disbursed under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, PM Vishwakarma, PMEGP, PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM FME), and Joint Liability Group (JLG) loans.

As part of her outreach, the finance minister visited an exhibition showcasing local handicrafts and handloom products made by Self Help Groups (SHGs) and local entrepreneurs.

Sitharaman interacted with artisans, women-led SHGs, and entrepreneurs, commending their creativity and role in preserving Ladakh’s cultural heritage.

During the exhibition, she met Rinchen Dolma, a PM Mudra Scheme beneficiary. “What a spectacular drive there is in her to use a government scheme and showcase what she has grown. Very well done,” Sitharaman said. She also encouraged Dolma to progress to the next phase of the scheme and scale her enterprise.

Earlier on Saturday, the finance minister met with Ladakh Lok Sabha MP Mohmad Haneefa and former MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. She also held discussions with Executive Councillors of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), led by Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor Tashi Gyalson.

Sitharaman began her visit with a tour of the 17th-century Leh Palace, a historic monument built by King Singe Namgyal. She also visited the iconic Shanti Stupa, a symbol of peace founded by the 14th Dalai Lama and inaugurated in 1991.

She is expected to continue engagements with local stakeholders and review infrastructure progress in the remaining days of her visit.