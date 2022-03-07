Centre procures 725 lakh metric tons paddy crop with MSP value 1,42,282

The government has so far procured 725 Lakh Metric tons of Paddy crop during the Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22 benefitting 102.29 lakh farmers to the tune of Rs 1,42,282.68 crore.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Consumers Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, during the Kharif Marketing Season, a quantity of 725.93 LMT of Paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 up to March 6 this year in the procuring States mainly Chandigarh, Gujarat, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, NEF (Tripura), Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

The Procurement has benefitted about 102.29 lakh farmers with an MSP value of Rs. 1,42,282.68 crore, the Ministry said. Punjab has received the maximum procurement of 186 lakh crore of paddy crop benefitting 9.24 lakh farmers with an MSP value of rs 36,623 crore.