The ministry of electronics and information technology has issued a fresh notice to permanently ban 59 Chinese mobile applications including TikTok, reports stated.

In June last year, the ministry had temporarily banned 59 Chinese apps including Baidu, TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat among others, citing security of the state and public order as its reason.

Thereafter, the government had sought responses from the companies on the show cause notices, but sources said that it is not satisfied with their responses.

As per an IANS report that cited people privy to the matter, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sent notices to 59 apps including Tiktok.

Over the last six months the union government has temporarily banned another 208 Chinese apps, amid the border tussle with China. It had said that these measures were undertaken on the basis of credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

Other Chinese apps under interim ban include Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, BIGO LIVE, and Xiaomi’s Mi Community.