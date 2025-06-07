Centre issues advisory to E-Commerce Platforms for self-audit to detect dark patterns

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has advised all e-commerce platforms to take necessary steps to ensure that their platforms do not engage in deceptive and unfair trade practices, like Dark Patterns.

All e-commerce platforms have been asked to conduct self-audits to identify dark patterns within three months of the issue of an advisory and take necessary steps to ensure that their platforms are free from such dark patterns.

The e-commerce platforms, based on the self-audit reports, have also encouraged giving self-declarations that their platform is not indulging in any dark patterns. The self-declarations by the platforms will enable a fair digital ecosystem, along with building trust between consumers and e-commerce platforms.

The CCPA has also issued notices to e-commerce platforms in some cases that have been found violating the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns. All e-commerce platforms are therefore advised to refrain from deploying deceptive design interfaces that mislead consumers or manipulate their decision-making. The Authority has been keeping a close watch on the violation of the Guidelines issued for the Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns. Instances of Dark Patterns have been noticed on E-Commerce platforms.

The Department of Consumer Affairs constituted a Joint Working Group (JWG) comprising representatives from concerned Ministries, regulators, Voluntary Consumer Organisations, and NLUs. The mandate of this JWG is to examine and undertake measures to identify violations of Dark Patterns on e-commerce platforms and share the information with the Department of Consumer Affairs at regular intervals. The JWG shall also suggest appropriate awareness programmes for creating awareness amongst the consumers.

As part of the government’s broader strategy and ongoing efforts to strengthen consumer protection in the digital era and curb unfair practices in e-commerce and online services.

The Department of Consumer Affairs had notified the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns in 2023 and specified 13 dark patterns, namely: False urgency, Basket Sneaking, Confirm shaming, forced action, Subscription trap, Interface Interference, Bait and switch, Drip Pricing, Disguised Advertisements and Nagging, Trick Wording, Saas Billing and Rogue Malwares.