Centre asks states to resolve all issues related to Electric Vehicles to promote EVs

Centre on Thursday asked all State Electricity Regulatory Commissions to resolve all technical and commercial issues related to electric vehicles (EVs) with special emphasis on the determination of cost-reflective tariff.

Union Minister of Power RK Singh held an interaction with state Electricity Regulators and told them to address all issues related to EVs. He further told them to emphasise the determination of cost-reflective tariff and setting up of an adequate number of the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forums with consumer representatives.

He also discussed various other regulatory issues mainly promotional tariff for the EV charging stations, timely issuance of tariff orders, the financial viability of the Distribution Companies, payment of dues, reduction in AT&C losses, and rolling out of smart metering in prepayment mode.

Recently, the forum of Regulators had undertaken a study to analyze the impact of various factors on the retail tariff of electricity and to develop measures to address them, said a senior officer of the Power Ministry. Most of its recommendations were accepted by the Union government and further told states to act on it quickly so that the retail tariff for the consumers can be reduced. This would help the State commissions in adopting best practices and also for faster implementation of reform and regulatory policies, the Ministry said.

Centre is also working on Resource adequacy guidelines and Guidelines for procurement of power in line with load fluctuation requirement, contract term, energy mix, and Renewable obligations etc. Both are expected in the next two to three months.

The Ministry of Power has set up a regulatory compliance division to monitor the various regulatory parameters and their compliances by the DISCOMS as well as state Commissions, the officer said.