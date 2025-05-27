CBDT extends last date for filing income tax returns to September 15 from July 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the last date of filing income tax returns for the assessment year (AY) 2025-26 to September 15, 2025, from July 31, 2025.

“CBDT has decided to extend the due date of filing of ITRs, which are due for filing by 31st July 2025, to 15th September 2025,” said the income tax department in a post on the X platform.

Advertisement

The extension comes in the wake of the new structural and content revisions aimed at simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and enabling accurate reporting, the tax body mentioned.

Advertisement

“These changes have necessitated additional time for system development, integration, and testing of the corresponding utilities. Furthermore, credits arising from TDS statements, due for filing by 31st May 2025, are expected to begin reflecting in early June, limiting the effective window for return filing in the absence of such extension,” the CBTD said.

“This extension will provide more time due to significant revisions in ITR forms, system development needs, and TDS credit reflections. This ensures a smoother and more accurate filing experience for everyone. Formal notification will follow,” it added.

The notified ITRs for AY 2025-26 have undergone structural and content revisions aimed at simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and enabling accurate reporting.

These changes have necessitated additional time for system development, integration, and testing of the corresponding utilities. Furthermore, credits arising from TDS statements, due for filing by 31st May 2025, are expected to begin reflecting in early June, limiting the effective window for return filing in the absence of such extension, said the CBDT in a statement.

“A formal notification to this effect is being issued separately. This extension is expected to mitigate the concerns raised by stakeholders and provide adequate time for compliance, thereby ensuring the integrity and accuracy of the return filing process.”