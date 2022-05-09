Campus Activewear IPO subscribed 51.75 times

Sports and athletic wear company Campus Activewear on Monday made an impressive stock market debut with its share getting listed at a premium of 23.28 per cent.

Delhi-headquartered Campus Activewear started trading at the BSE at Rs 355 against its issue price of Rs 292 per equity share. The scrip extended the gains later in the day. It surged to a high of Rs 417.70 in the intra-day and touched a low of Rs 336.80.

At 1.09 pm, Campus Activewear was trading at Rs 391.75, which is 34.16 per cent higher than its issue price and 10.35 per cent higher than its listing price.

Campus Activewear is primarily engaged in the manufacture, distribution and sales of sports and athleisure footwear. It is one of the largest sports and athleisure footwear brands in India in terms of both value and volume.

The company’s initial public offering (IPO), which was open for subscription from April 26 to April 28, was subscribed 51.75 times. The company mopped up Rs 1400 crore through the IPO.