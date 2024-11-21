Cambodia earns $472 million from rubber latex exports in 10 months

Cambodia earned $472 million in revenue from exports of natural rubber latex in the first 10 months of 2024, up 22.5 per cent over the same period last year, an official report showed on Wednesday.

The kingdom exported 291,269 tonnes of the commodity during the January-October period this year, up 2.6 per cent over the same period last year, said the report of the General Directorate of Rubber, Xinhua news agency reported.

“A ton of rubber latex averagely costs $1,621 during the first 10 months of 2024, about $264 higher than that of the same period last year,” Khun Kakada, acting director general of the General Directorate of Rubber, said in the report.

The Southeast Asian nation exports the commodity mainly to Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, and China.

According to the report, Cambodia has so far planted rubber trees on a total area of 407,172 hectares, and trees on 320,184 hectares are old enough to be tapped