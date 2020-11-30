The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT)on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking “strong action” against e-commerce firms for alleged malpractices and possible hindrance for traders to adopt online business.

The CAIT, in a communication sent to Prime Minister Modi, said that the traders across the country are more than willing to adapt e-commerce as another business avenue under the “Digital India” programme, however, repeated violation of FDI policy and other rules by e-commerce companies are proving to be a major roadblock in this direction.

It urged the Prime Minister that an e-commerce policy should be announced immediately with an explicit provision of an empowered regulatory authority to monitor the sector’s business in India.

Furthermore, CAIT said that anomalies and disparities of “Press Note No. 2 of FDI policy” should be removed and a fresh “Press Note” should be issued containing “explicit and speaking policy of the government”.

According to CAIT, the “Vocal for Local” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” call of the Prime Minister can be a game changer for the domestic trade of the country which has immense capabilities and capacities to produce high quality goods.

It further said that “despite making several complaints against them, so far no concrete action has been taken and therefore it has become a major roadblock for small businesses to conduct online business activities”.

The traders’ body claimed that various government authorities have failed to protect the sanctity of the policy and law of the government.

“Though the Ministry of Commerce has taken some initiatives to impress upon them to conduct their business activities under the purview of the law, but these e-commerce companies have been avoiding the law on one pretext or the other,” CAIT said in the letter.