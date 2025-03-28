Cabinet approves Nutrient Based Subsidy rates for Kharif 2025 on P&K fertilizers

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for fixing the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Kharif season, 2025 (from April 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025) on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers.

The budgetary requirement for the Kharif season 2024 would be approximately Rs 37,216.15 crore. This is approximately Rs 13,000 crore more than the budgetary requirement for Rabi season 2024-25.

Advertisement

Availability of fertilizers to farmers at subsidised, affordable, and reasonable prices will be ensured. There will be a rationalisation of subsidies for P&K fertilizers in view of recent trends in the international prices of fertilizers and inputs.

Advertisement

The subsidy on P&K fertilizers, including NPKS grades, will be provided based on approved rates for Kharif 2025 (applicable from April 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025) to ensure smooth availability of these fertilizers to the farmers at affordable prices.

“The notified P&K fertilizers, including NPKS grades, will be available to the farmers at subsidized, affordable, and reasonable rates. The freight subsidy on Single Super Phosphate (SSP) has been extended to Kharif 2025,” an official statement said.

Approval for subsidy rates for notified P&K fertilizers is yet another example of the importance attached by the Government to the agriculture sector and Indian farmers, the statement said.

Subsidising P&K fertilizers helps ensure farmers get the nutrients they need at a fair price, healthy soils lead to healthy harvests and ensure food security for the nation.

The Government is making available 28 grades of P&K fertilizers to farmers at subsidised prices through fertilizer manufacturers/importers.

The subsidy on P&K fertilizers is governed by the NBS Scheme with effect from April 1, 2010. Following its farmer-friendly approach, the Government is committed to ensuring the availability of P&K fertilizers to the farmers at affordable prices. Given the recent trends in the international prices of fertilizers & inputs that are Urea, DAP, MOP, and Sulphur, the Government has decided to approve the NBS rates for Kharif 2025 effective from April 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025 on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers including NPKS grades.

The subsidy would be provided to the fertilizer companies as per approved and notified rates so that fertilizers are made available to farmers at affordable prices.