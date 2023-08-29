Byju’s CBO, two business heads resign

In yet another setback for the edtech platform Byju’s, Chief Business Officer (CBO) Prathyusha Agarwal, and two other senior executives have resigned amid restructuring of the company.

The other two other business heads who resigned are Himanshu Bajaj and Mukut Deepak.

“As BYJU’s continues to chart its path to profitability and sustainable growth, we have undertaken a restructuring of businesses and verticals including the consolidation of four verticals into two key verticals – K-10 and Exam Prep,” the spokesperson said.

One of the top performing educational portals, Byju’s, has been under crisis in the recent past. Byju’s has let go of thousands of employees this year as it grapples with multiple legal and financial woes.

Advertisement

It is to be noted that investor Prosus NV had earlier said that the company’s management “regularly disregarded advice” despite repeated efforts by the Dutch-listed tech firm’s former director to improve governance.

It is to be noted that recently, Deloitte, which was slated to audit Byju’s until 2025, also quit due to long-delayed financial statements by the company.

Earlier in July, Byju’s constituted an advisory council with investor Mohandas Pai and former State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar to address corporate governance issues.